Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 4,139,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

