Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 4,139,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

