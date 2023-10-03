Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,544,193. The company has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

