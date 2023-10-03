Comparing ASP Isotopes (ASPI) and Its Competitors

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.40 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.25 billion $32.20 million 12.83

ASP Isotopes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.17% 0.85% -7.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 31 332 313 6 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given ASP Isotopes’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ASP Isotopes competitors beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.