Comparing Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) & International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Topdanmark A/S and International General Insurance are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Topdanmark A/S and International General Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topdanmark A/S N/A N/A N/A International General Insurance 25.45% 24.41% 6.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Topdanmark A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of International General Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topdanmark A/S N/A N/A N/A $1.35 3.46 International General Insurance $392.80 million 1.32 $85.46 million $2.50 4.42

This table compares Topdanmark A/S and International General Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International General Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Topdanmark A/S. Topdanmark A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International General Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Topdanmark A/S and International General Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topdanmark A/S 3 3 1 0 1.71 International General Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

International General Insurance has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Topdanmark A/S.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Topdanmark A/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands. The company also provides IT, investments, and property services. Topdanmark A/S was founded in 1728 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

