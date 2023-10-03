Conflux Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.32 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Conflux has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $435.98 million and $33.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,438.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00234283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00832957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00539339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00056558 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00133416 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,940,407 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,267,668,644.3306274 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13292406 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,926,903.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.