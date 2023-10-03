Contrasting Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) & Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Free Report) and Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $6.21 billion 0.01 -$559.62 million ($15.20) -0.01 Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.59 $15.70 million $0.29 18.04

Tile Shop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.2% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Tile Shop shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 5 0 0 0 1.00 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 2,223.62%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Volatility and Risk

Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond -20.54% N/A -18.68% Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed Bath & Beyond on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

