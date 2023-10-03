CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 23.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 33.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Trading Down 2.5 %

CRMD traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 315,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,209. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.87.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

