Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 295,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,881. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

