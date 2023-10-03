Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.14

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $36.46 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005450 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

