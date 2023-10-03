Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.39). Approximately 1,634,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 621,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).

Creo Medical Group Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £117.41 million, a P/E ratio of -295.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

