Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0502 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $4.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

