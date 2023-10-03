Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $455,885.26 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,136,559 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

