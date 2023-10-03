CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,060.00 and a beta of 0.68. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.12).
About CT UK High Income Trust
