CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,060.00 and a beta of 0.68. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.12).

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.