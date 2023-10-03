CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner Purchases 16,000 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,816.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CURO Group alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $19,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00.

CURO Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in CURO Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CURO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.