Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.
About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
