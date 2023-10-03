Decentralized Social Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $90.80 million and $3.07 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $8.62 or 0.00031605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

