Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,756. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

