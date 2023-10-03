Deric D. Bryant Sells 12,232 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,178. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.