Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.59) to GBX 2,040 ($24.66) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,372.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

