Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 241,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,322. Digi International has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $925.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Digi International

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 10,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $352,201.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,533.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock worth $1,275,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.