Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ducommun Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ducommun by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ducommun by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

