Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CMO Sells $75,375.45 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $75,375.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $523,203.57.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $39,130.00.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,584. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 1,716,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.