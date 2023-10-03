Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 833,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.22 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

