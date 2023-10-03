ELIS (XLS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,001.97

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $4,001.97 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,429.30 or 1.00043249 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04001072 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

