EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,720. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in EngageSmart by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 444,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. EngageSmart has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

