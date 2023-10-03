Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 3,250.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 1,171,422 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 218,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ero Copper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. 158,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

