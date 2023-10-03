European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on October 31st

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
European Assets Trust Price Performance
Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.52. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About European Assets Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Assets Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.