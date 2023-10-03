European Assets Trust PLC (EAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on October 31st

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £296.70 million, a P/E ratio of 930.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.52. European Assets Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

