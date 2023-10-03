Everscale (EVER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.28 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,096,125,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

