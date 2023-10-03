Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total transaction of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 494,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.2 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

