Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on November 15th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

