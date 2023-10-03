Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on November 15th

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Ferguson Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FERG stock opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $170.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ferguson by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Economic Trends That Will Drive The Market In Q4
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Is One of the Top-Rated and Most-Upgraded Stocks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Drone Stocks That Can Lift Your Portfolio Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.