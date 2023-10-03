Financial Analysis: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) & CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -8.94% 11.60% 6.12% CONMED 7.75% 11.14% 3.61%

Risk & Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 4 2 0 2.33 CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LivaNova and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

LivaNova currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than LivaNova.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivaNova and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.08 billion 2.56 -$86.25 million ($1.82) -28.36 CONMED $1.05 billion 2.94 -$80.58 million $2.83 35.35

CONMED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats LivaNova on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

