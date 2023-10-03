Financial Analysis: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -820.03% -87.37% -58.88% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ondas has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.8% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ondas and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ondas presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 339.37%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ondas and Proxim Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 14.55 -$73.24 million ($1.70) -0.33 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Summary

Ondas beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

