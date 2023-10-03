Financial Survey: Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) & SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) and SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air China and SolGold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A SolGold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $8.36 billion 1.32 -$5.74 billion ($6.86) -1.99 SolGold N/A N/A -$50.34 million ($0.01) -14.00

This table compares Air China and SolGold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SolGold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China. SolGold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Air China has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolGold has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and SolGold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -40.81% -98.73% -9.07% SolGold N/A -15.18% -10.70%

Summary

SolGold beats Air China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Solomon Gold plc and changed its name to SolGold plc in May 2012. SolGold Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

