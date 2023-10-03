First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FEX traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 88,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $87.71.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

