First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 1,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.11.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

