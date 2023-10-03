FlatQube Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $807.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.31393974 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $637.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.