FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.77. The stock had a trading volume of 254,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $278.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

