FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 331,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,091. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.