FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 331,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,091. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.
FLEX LNG Company Profile
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.
