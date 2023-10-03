FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Down 0.8%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.84 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 13,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 35,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 44.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,123,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after acquiring an additional 967,155 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 77,046 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

