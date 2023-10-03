Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. 2,762,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

