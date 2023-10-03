Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.