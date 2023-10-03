Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $408.90 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $408.90 million and $137.06 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 26,665,333,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,690,719,272 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

