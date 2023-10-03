Gas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Gas has a market capitalization of $138.32 million and $4.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00008540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

