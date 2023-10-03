Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. 114,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.41. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genasys

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,499,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 35.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 767,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.