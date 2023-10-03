Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genetron Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Genetron has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Genetron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genetron by 109.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Genetron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genetron by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

