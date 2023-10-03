Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $459.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

