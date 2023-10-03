Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.4 %
GBLI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $459.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
