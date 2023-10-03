Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. 990,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,204. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

