Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of AJX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.24.
Great Ajax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
