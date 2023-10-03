Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $43,312.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,394.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00238698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00839053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00537219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00057088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00133021 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

