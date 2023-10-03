Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 11,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,858. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.